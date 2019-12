Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - All this month, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Jennifer Destefanis and Thom Colon.

They've been putting together backpacks for the homeless for the last five years.

They start with the supplies, and once they have enough to fill 50 backpacks, they drop them off at area homeless shelters.

