CLEVELAND (WJW)-Cleveland police need your help locating a man wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint.

It happened Nov 22 around 5:30 p.m. at W. 31st and Clark avenue. Police say the victim was waiting for the bus when two suspects came up to him, pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet.

When the victim contacted his bank to cancel his credit card, $648 had already been withdrawn.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Demas at 216-623-2715.