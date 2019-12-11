Cleveland Heights police searching for home day care shooting suspects; $2,500 reward being offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are asking for the community's help in finding those responsible for firing gunshots into a home daycare.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Hartwood Road.

Detectives tell us a 37-year-old woman was hurt after bullets tore through the home that is also an “in-home” day care facility. Fortunately, none of the three young children inside were injured. She was taken to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The home was riddled with at least seven bullet holes.

Cleveland Heights Police Captain Chris Britton said they are urging anyone with information to call detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.

A reward of up to $2,500 will be given for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

Cleveland Heights detectives can be reached at 216-291-3883. Calls can also be made to CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

Continuing coverage, here.