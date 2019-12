Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR POINT, Ohio (WJW) - What does Cedar Point have in store for 2020?

The park will be celebrating 150 years, and you can bet they have big plans for the upcoming season.

Previously, the park has said they'll be launching a new nighttime celebration and a river expedition.

The full announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The park will reopen for the new season Saturday, May 9.

We'll keep you updated on big news from the park.

