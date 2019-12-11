All 30 MLB teams will have expanded netting in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- All 30 Major League ballparks including Progressive Field will reportedly expand the protective netting beginning in 2020.

According to what baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told CNBC Wednesday, the protective netting will extend substantially beyond the end of the dugout.

Manfred said 7 or 8 teams will extend the netting all the way to the foul poles with another 15 teams extending it "down to the elbow" areas of playing fields.

We do not yet know if the Indians will be one of those 7 or 8 teams that will extend netting all the way to the foul pole.

The Indians released the following statement to FOX 8: “We can confirm our plans to have extended netting in place for the 2020 season. We will provide more details in January after we finalize those plans.”

Back in July, a three-year-old boy was struck by a line drive hit by Francisco Lindor in a game against the Royals.

