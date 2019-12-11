× Akron police search for rock throwing suspect accused of damaging dozens of homes

AKRON-Akron police are searching for the suspect accused of throwing rocks at dozens of homes and damaging them.

The latest incident happened between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday, in multiple locations throughout the North Hill area.

According to a news release, victims reported rocks being through their home windows on Grand Park Avenue, Columbia Avenue, Cranz Pl., Julien Avenue, and Oxford Avenue.

In one of the incidents this morning, an unknown suspect is seen exiting a dark color SUV and seconds later, throwing a rock through a rear window of a home. The suspect got back into his vehicle and took off westbound on Central Way.

Similar incidents were reported throughout the city of Akron over the last several weeks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.