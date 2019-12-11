LIVE VIDEO: House Judiciary Committee holds meeting to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump

Act of kindness: Officer spotted helping woman communicate in ASL, pays for her DMV fee

Posted 7:18 pm, December 11, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) — An officer from California is being recognized for coming to the aid of a woman who is hearing impaired.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, Officer Rodriguez responded to the DMV for what he thought was a disturbance call. But when he got there, he quickly realized the only problem was one involving communication.

A woman who was trying to apply for an ID had trouble talking to the employee behind the desk, so officer Rodriquez offered some help.

He translated using American Sign Language. He also reportedly paid for her fee after realizing she didn’t have enough money.

Many on social media are thanking Officer Rodriguez for his act of kindness.

***Watch the video of the interaction below.***

