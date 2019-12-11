A few more days of sunshine before a gloomy weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Just a leftover lake effect snow shower or flurry is showing up on Stormfox Wednesday night. Otherwise, it’s simply cold. Moonlit skies are expected much of the time as the one-night before full Long Night Moon of December floats overhead.

Tuesday night’s lake effect snow hit select locations rather hard. Here are a handful of reports from the National Weather Service network of trained observers.

It was another cold one Wednesday! Wind chills will remain in the teens and single digits overnight.

Our next system will be arriving Friday night into Saturday. This one will be an all-rain event until Sunday’s backlash of lake enhanced snow.

40% of the time we see at least ONE INCH OF SNOW between December 24 and 26th! Here are the years with MORE THAN 1″ since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002

FOX 8-Day Forecast: