70-year-old Akron man arrested on rape charges dating back to the 1980s

Edward Plotz

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports it has arrested a 70-year-old man after investigating reports of rape from the 1980s through the 1990s.

The sheriff’s office says it has been investigating since they received a report in May 2019.

They say a woman told them she had been sexually assaulted when she was a child.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau initiated an investigation into the matter.

Edward R. Plotz was arrested on November 20.

He was charged with 6 counts of rape.

He is currently in the Summit County Jail.

The sheriff’s office believes there could be other possible victims.

Please contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330)643-2131.

