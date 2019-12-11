55,000 pounds of frozen El Monterey breakfast burritos recalled due to plastic pieces

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Wednesday announced the recall of 55,000 pounds of breakfast burritos because they might contain plastic pieces.

Ruiz Food Products Inc., a Florence, S.C. establishment, is recalling frozen breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese.

Three people reported finding white plastic in their burritos but were not hurt.

The frozen burritos were made October 15.

More information on the recall here.

