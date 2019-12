Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- Lake County has experienced its third earthquake in five days.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.0-magnitude quake was reported about 4km WSW of Mentor-on-the-Lake on Wednesday.

It happened at 4:23 p.m.

On Tuesday, a 1.7-magnitude earthquake hit Lake Erie near Willowick.

On Saturday,  there was a 2.6-magnitude quake Saturday afternoon north of Eastlake.

**More here**