18 voters accused of casting ballots in both Ohio and another state during 2018 election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- A deep dive into the data for the 2018 General Election has resulted in a number of announcements about potential voter fraud over the past few weeks.​

Recently, Frank LaRose, the Ohio Secretary of State, announced 354 non-citizens registered to vote for the mid-term election; more than 70 of them did.​

Wednesday, Ohio's top election official released more information about potential voter fraud, this time accusing 18 individuals of casting a ballot in more than one state for the same election.​

Of the 18 people that have been referred to prosecutors for potential charges, 8 of them cast their first ballot here in Ohio.​

They won't face charges here because a crime is committed when subsequent ballots are cast; which is why the remaining 10 people could face charges in Ohio after casting a first ballot in another state.​

"My admonition to [prosecutors] is, if you find as I have that there is a credible case here to show that voter fraud occurred, then you should prosecute, because again, the law in Ohio is very clear on this and voter fraud is a felony, it's no laughing matter," said LaRose​

LaRose says the illegal activity was caught by the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a coalition of several states sharing data.​

"That wasn't the case just a few years ago in Ohio," said LaRose. "Because of that collaborative that we have through the ERIC system, we're able to find out if someone votes in another state and votes in Ohio and that's exactly what we did with this investigation."​

LaRose goes on to say the small number of violations is actually a very good thing.​

"It's important for people to know that both voter fraud and voter suppression are exceedingly rare, neither one are every acceptable, this shouldn't be a partisan issue; it's not a partisan issue; to me, everybody should cast a vote, everybody should make their voice heard in an elections but certainly only once."​

The identity of the people involved and the other states where the votes were cast are not being shared at this time do to the issue still being under investigation and no charges being formally introduced at this time. ​

We have learned the 10 people who cast their second ballot here in Ohio did so in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties once each; Franklin and Hamilton Counties both had two violations.​