Woman shot, children uninjured when bullets hit in-home day care in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- One woman was hurt after bullets tore through a home in Cleveland Heights that is also an “in-home” day care facility. Fortunately, none of the three young children inside were injured.

The injured woman was taken to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The home on Hartwood Road in Cleveland Heights was riddled with at least seven bullet holes. Police officers were on an unrelated call nearby when they heard about a dozen gunshots around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was able to call police using her voice over the internet.

"Was there a shooting at your location?” asked a dispatcher.

“Yes ma'am, the police are here now,” the woman responded.

Investigators said the 37-year-old woman inside the home was struck as she was standing in the front living room. Police said three children, about 2 to 3 years old, were in the basement. The woman's 17 and 19-year-old sons were also inside at the time.

"Is there anybody else injured besides yourself,” the dispatcher asked.

“No, I’m the only one hurt,” responded the woman.

“Do you know who did it? asked the dispatcher.

“No," the woman answered.

"It was police everywhere... EMS, then we seen somebody roll out on a gurney. They was out there two or three hours, looking for shells," said one unidentified neighbor.

Several neighbors said when they heard the barrage of gunfire, they ducked for cover inside their homes. One woman told police she saw two younger males running down the street, right after hearing the gunshots.

"Shots was fired and we don't know why, who, what was the reason... Nothing," said neighbor Don Hayes.

People who live on the street said it is usually quiet and they call the incident alarming.

"We don't know was the shots fired in the air, down the street, where the stray bullets went, all that... All that collateral damage that happens when shots is fired and nobody knows who being shot at or nothing and people running," Hayes said.

The injured woman told the dispatcher that she is a community activist, and wondered if the shooting is connected to an incident involving her and her mother in East Cleveland.

"We've gotten a lot of threats, so I'm not sure," the woman said.