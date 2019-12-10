Winter weather advisory for Lake, Ashtabula counties; Wind chills in teens are coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

If your drive takes you over those highways and byways, you may want to plan for a few delays.

Snow accumulation of up to a half a foot is possible underneath (a) persistent snow bands.

Computer models indicate the highest probability for accumulation is over Lake and Ashtabula Counties.

Elsewhere, local cosmetic coatings up to 2″ throughout the primary snowbelt will be possible by Wednesday afternoon, most falling overnight.

Bundle up! It’ll be very cold through Thursday night. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens means it’s time to layer up and grab that parka.

Our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday. This one will be an all-rain event.

