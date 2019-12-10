Winter weather advisory for Lake and Ashtabula counties

Winter weather advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday for Lake and Ashtabula counties.

A few bands of scattered lake effect snow showers are developing east with a shutoff time ~12 midnight . It’s not very organized so little accumulation is expected. Cosmetic coatings up to 2″ throughout the primary snowbelt will be possible by Wednesday mid evening, most falling this evening before midnight. A few flurries may skim Ashtabula county pre-sunset hours Wednesday.

Bundle up! It’ll be very cold tonight through Thursday night. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens means it’s time to layer up and grab that parka.

Our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday. This one will be an all-rain event.

