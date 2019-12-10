Why did Cuyahoga County court worker get paid while on leave?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team found a local juvenile court manager was paid tens of thousands of dollars to sit at home.

Officials won’t say why. Since it’s your money, we investigated.

The I-Team found the budget director for Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court just got paid more than $75,000 even though she’d been ordered not to come to work.

Back in February, the court put Karen Lippmann on paid leave pending an internal investigation. The court paid her to do nothing until she finally resigned in November. The court is keeping the reason behind all this a secret.

The court said it “has not calculated” the amount of money paid to Lippmann on leave, so we did. We found it added up to just more than $75,000, based on her length of time on leave and her salary.

Yet, after all that, the court told us that “no report was completed” on the investigation.

Still, we asked for someone in charge at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court to explain on camera. How did this go on for months and months with a top manager sitting at home earning $48 an hour?

The court only sent an email response saying, “The investigation was rendered moot" and the court, “Does not discuss personnel issues.”

The I-Team also tried to track down Lippmann.

“There was never a disciplinary hearing. My client voluntarily resigned," said Rob Glickman, her attorney.

Again, to be clear, no disciplinary action. Nothing more to come out of this. After nine months of paid leave, thecourt accepted the manager’s resignation and wished her well.