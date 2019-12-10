Suspects charged in deadly stabbing that killed father of 3 at Sandusky Golden Corral

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) - Demetrius Hall, 28, and Tausha Patch, 33 are in the Erie County jail on charges connected to the killing of a Golden Corral employee.
Hall and Patch were arrested Monday afternoon in Sandusky County.
Police say they are both responsible for the death of 32-year-old Cevin Stanley.
Stanley was working at the Golden Corral on Milan Rd. in Sandusky Sunday around 9 p.m. when police say Hall, who was a customer, stabbed him outside the restaurant.
Witnesses said the two had exchanged words inside the restaurant moments prior.
Stanley died at the scene.
Hall faces a murder charge.
Patch faces a charge of complicity to murder.
Friends said Stanley was the father of three young children.
