Priest communicated with victims using Snapchat, officials tell parents at meeting

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Law enforcement and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland met with local parents and parishioners in the wake of the arrest of a priest.

Father Robert McWilliams, 39, was arrested Thursday at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville on charges related to a child pornography investigation.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the diocese said McWilliams communicated with his alleged victims via Snapchat. Officials also urged parents to check their children’s social media for suspicious behavior and report it to authorities immediately.

Investigators seized laptops, a cell phone and iPad in connection with the investigation. The crimes date back to 2016 and happened in Geauga County, prosecutors said.

