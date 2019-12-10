Pop-up museum Winter Wonder Cleveland expands hours

Posted 3:41 pm, December 10, 2019

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland’s first pop-up Instagram museum will now be open seven days a week.

Winter Wonder Cleveland, located at IngenuityLabs at The Hamilton Collaborative, runs through Jan. 17.

The installation is an Instagram influencer’s dream. Winter Wonder Cleveland features 12 holiday-themed interactive exhibits for families and friends to take their own perfect photos.

It takes about an hour to walk through the rooms, which include a ship, a replica of the Griswolds’ house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and a a swing in front of a Cleveland skyline.

Tickets are $19 or $26 for adults, depending on time. Kids 3 to 12 are $14, and children under 3 are free.

It’s open Wednesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open Monday and Tuesday, starting next week.

More information and buy tickets here

