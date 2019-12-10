Police work to ID pair caught on video stealing Dyson vacuums

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- Local police need your help in identifying a pair of vacuum thieves.

The suspects have been targeting area Target stores and picking up high-end vacuums then walking right out of the door.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as two men entered the Target in University Heights on Dec. 5. The video shows the men combing through the vacuum aisle and selecting various high-end Dyson products.

Another camera angle captures the suspects load up their buggies and take the elevator down to the first floor. Then, the video shows the pair simply walk right out to the door with $2,000 worth of Dyson products.

University Heights police said they are working with at least two other police departments in connecting these men to recent thefts of Dyson vacuum cleaners across Northeast Ohio.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance photo of a man stealing a vacuum from the Bed, Bath and Beyond in Painesville Township.

If anyone recognizes the men in the pictures, they are asked to call University Heights police.

