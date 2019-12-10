Police ask for witnesses after fatal Jackson Township crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Jackson Township are asking for information after a fatal one-car crash that happened Monday night.

According to a press release, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m.

The driver, Kenneth Keiner, 67, of North Canton, was driving east on Fulton Drive N.W. in the area of Fleetwood Avenue N.W. when he went off the right side of the road, hit trees and overturned his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson Township Police Department and Stark County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call police at 330-834-3960.