Pillsbury releases new cookie dough stuffed with Lucky Charms marshmallows

(WJW) — Could it get any more magically delicious than this?
Pillsbury just released cookie dough — filled with Lucky Charms marshmallows!
People reports they are available at Walmart for $2.50 and are only available in stores.
Each package makes 12 cookies.
