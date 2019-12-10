Pillsbury releases new cookie dough stuffed with Lucky Charms marshmallows

Posted 10:28 am, December 10, 2019, by

(WJW) — Could it get any more magically delicious than this?

Pillsbury just released cookie dough — filled with Lucky Charms marshmallows!

People reports they are available at Walmart for $2.50 and are only available in stores.

Each package makes 12 cookies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.