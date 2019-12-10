Ohio hunters kill over 63,000 deer in this year’s gun season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunters in Ohio killed over 63,000 deer during this year’s gun season, about 4.5% higher than last season, state officials said.

Hunters killed 63,493 deer during this year’s weeklong gun season, which ran from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Wildlife. A total of 60,752 deer were killed during the same period last year.

On the opening day of this year’s season 15,501 deer were killed, a 12% increase from opening day in 2018.

Mike Tonkovich, the agency’s deer program administrator, said in a news release that this year’s high numbers are partially due to “hunter friendly” fall weather.

Youth hunters killed 6,234 deer during their two-day gun season this year, which took place Nov. 23 to 24.

The deer gun season will have a two-day bonus weekend from Dec. 21 to 22. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 4 to 7.

