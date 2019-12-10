× ODOT lowers speed limit on I-90 in Lake County because of snow

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The Ohio Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Lake County Tuesday night because of low visibility and heavy snowfall on the road.

The speed limit is now at 50 mph in the area that’s become known for weather-related crashes.

According to ODOT, there are 47 crews out in Northeast Ohio clearing the highways.

Painesville police said there is a snow parking ban in effect for the city until further notice.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

