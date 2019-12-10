Margaretta Local Schools alerts parents after student receives mumps diagnosis

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Margaretta Local Schools is alerting parents after an Erie County school student was found to have mumps.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is typically prevented by the mumps vaccine.

The measles-mumps-reubella (MMR) vaccine is required for school-age children in Ohio.

Mumps is caused by a virus.

It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, according to the CDC.

It’s also associated with swelling of salivary glands.

According to the CDC, there have been less than 100 cases of mumps found in Ohio in 2019.

The Erie County Health Department will be investigating the source of the mumps diagnosis.