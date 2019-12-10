Mansfield trooper under investigation for missing drugs

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a state trooper from the Mansfield post is under investigation after drugs seized in a traffic stop came up missing.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Lieutenant Craig Cvetan, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is pending.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say they are not naming the trooper since the case is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

An incident report obtained by the I-Team states the investigation started November 4.