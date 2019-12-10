× Man gets six years for planning terrorist attack at Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW)– A Toledo man was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack.

Vincent Armstrong, 24, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Lecron, discussed using bombs and guns to kill people in Toledo’s entertainment district, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Lecron was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“With the sentencing of this potential mass murderer, as was the case in his co-conspirators, residents of Toledo and NW Ohio are safer. Sadly, these individuals reside not only in our major cities, but also much closer to home,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral, in a news release on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said Armstrong and Lecron, who began dating in 2018, were obsessed with well-known mass murderers. They even traveled to Columbine High School to pay tribute to the two shooters who killed 12 students and a teacher in 1999.

The couple planned for the attack they called “D-Day” by buying guns, printing instructions to make pipe bombs and buys components, investigators said. Armstrong wrote in a personal journal that he had, “A vision to kill.”

Continuing coverage of this story here