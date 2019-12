Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A man charged in the murder of 73-year-old laundromat employee is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday.

Police say Carl Sanders, 31, shot and killed David Brown on December 2 at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat.

Police say Brown had intervened when Sanders was assaulting some women at the laundromat.

Police say the women were not hurt.

Sanders faces a charge of aggravated murder and having a weapon under disability.

