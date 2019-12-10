Fox Recipe Box: Chocolate Covered Caramel Pretzel Rods + Homemade Peppermint Patties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- These treats are so easy to make and are perfect for wrapping up and giving as a gift. County chef Lee Ann Miller and her friend Matt Beres shared two yummy recipes with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Chocolate Covered Caramel Pretzel Rods

12 pretzel rods

24 soft caramels

12 ounces melting chocolate

Desired toppings (sprinkles, coating sugar, nuts, mini candies, etc)

Line a cookie sheet with wax or parchment paper. Unwrap caramels and roll caramels into a rope shape and wrap around pretzel rods. Each pretzel rod will require 2 caramels. Melt chocolate according to package directions. Coat each caramel wrapped pretzel with chocolate, then tap off any excess and place on cookie sheet. Place or sprinkle with desired toppings. Let harden then store in an airtight container.

Homemade Peppermint Patties

2-1/4 C. powdered sugar

2 T. softened butter

2 teaspoons peppermint extract

2 T. heavy whipping cream

12 oz. melting dark chocolate wafers

In a mixing bowl, combine the powdered sugar, butter, peppermint extract and cream. Beat with a paddle attachment until the mixture comes together. Turn the mixer speed higher until the mixture is light and creamy. When you touch the mixture it should be soft, but not sticky. If mixture seems sticky, add a little more powdered sugar, a few Tablespoons at a time until it is no longer sticky. Mixture should be stiff like Play-Doh. Scrape the candy paste into a long piece of cling wrap. Form into a 1 ½ in tube. Chill candy until very firm, about 45 minutes. Once it is firm, cut into ¼ inch rounds - chill again if needed. Dip into melted chocolate and let set on wax paper.