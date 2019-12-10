Four Akron pizza drivers robbed in a week

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating four robberies targeting pizza drivers.

All of the robberies happened between December 9 and December 3.

In the most recent, a driver making deliveries at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday was robbed in the 800 block of Huber St.

Police say the driver told them armed suspects approached him and took his pizzas and his cash.

Monday around 11:30 p.m. a driver was robbed in the 300 block of Power St.

The driver told police one of the suspects asked him for change.

The driver told him he didn’t have change, and that’s when someone grabbed him from behind.

The other suspect held him at gunpoint, according to police.

The two other cases happened December 6 and December 3.

On December 6, a driver called police around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Girard St.

He told police two suspects held him at gunpoint and took his money.

On December 3, police say a driver told them he was robbed in the 400 block of Zahn.

The driver told police one of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun and stole his pizzas.

In all of the cases, the suspects are described as black men between the ages of 10 and 29.

Police have not said if the cases are connected.

If you can help, call (330)375-2490.