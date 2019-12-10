Fore! Topgolf opens in Independence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) - After watching it rise alongside I-77 for months, the newest Topgolf destination is now open for business.

The new Cleveland Topgolf is the 59th for the company.

With more than 70 golf bays the location resembles a three-story driving range but the company says it is much more.

"We are a gathering place for everyone, so it's right for if you are a three-year-old that's never picked up a club all the way to anybody that's never picked up a club. So, about half of our guests who walk in have never picked up a golf club, so they are not primarily here for a driving range or to hit golf balls; it's to be together, you know?" said John Lesieutre, the director of operations.

The new location, off of Rockside Road in Independence, actually opened on Tuesday, but its grand opening celebration will happen on Friday.

"I've been to the one in Las Vegas. I've been to one in Texas, you know? They are all very, very nice; very fun. It's great, I think, you know; especially with them already being down in, I believe, Cincinnati and Columbus. Cleveland was due for one," said Jake Goodman of Cleveland, who works for Golfdom Magazine.

The company works to attract not only golf enthusiasts, but their families and friends who may not be golfers with food, a bar, a banquet room and other games.

"We really don't have that intimidation factor here because we are all about having, like, fun and it's, like, not as intimidating as going to a green grass golf course for the first time because you don't want to be bad; you can be bad here. Nobody is going to judge you; nobody is going to care," said Jordan Brooks, the location's marketing director.

For those who want to golf, the destination has 12 targets on its "infield," the closest of which is 25 yards, giving golfers and guests who have never golfed before a chance to practice their swings.

For Cleveland winters each of the bays is heated.

For entertainment the location will have live DJs on weekends.

"We have three patio-sitting areas and our first-floor patio. We have, you know, games to play down there so it's a gathering social aspect that brings people to Topgolf. You can just hang out and eat and drink and watch and have fun with the people that you are surrounded with," said Lesieutre.

Those who had a chance on Tuesday to be the first to visit say they are impressed by the facilities.

"I'm just glad it's just here and I know especially with it being heated I'm sure it will get a lot of use in the winter time and definitely in the summer," said Goodman.

