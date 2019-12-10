Federal agents tipped off about drugs on Juice WRLD’s plane administered Narcan to the rapper before he died

CHICAGO, Illinois (AP) – Police say Juice WRLD went into convulsions at a Chicago airport while they were searching luggage from his private plane for guns and drugs.

A Chicago police spokesman says authorities were waiting for the plane Sunday at Midway International Airport after receiving a tip.

He says a search found multiple bags of suspected marijuana, prescription cough syrup, three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

The spokesman says a federal agent administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan to Juice WRLD when he started to convulse.

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend said he had been taking the opioid painkiller Percocet.

The Chicago Tribune reports Juice WRLD woke up but was incoherent.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

An autopsy was conducted yesterday but toxicology tests are pending.

Foul play is not suspected.

Meanwhile, Sting says Juice WRLD’s song “Lucid Dreams” is his favorite of all the songs that have used his own song “Shape of My Heart.”

Sting tells Billboard magazine Juice WRLD’s death is “such a tragic loss for the world of music.”

He calls Juice WRLD “a unique and precious talent.”

Juice WRLD died Sunday at the age of 21.

