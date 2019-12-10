Elyria police ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

Posted 12:51 pm, December 10, 2019, by

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen, described as a runaway.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Taylor Huddleston, 16, was last seen at her Salem Avenue home at around 9 a.m. on December 7.

Taylor is 5′ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a blue coat and blue shoes.

Elyria police ask anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to please call Det. Mahony at 440-326-1211 or e-mail mmahony@cityofelyria.org.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.399760 by -82.072113.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.