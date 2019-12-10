× Elyria police ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teen, described as a runaway.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Taylor Huddleston, 16, was last seen at her Salem Avenue home at around 9 a.m. on December 7.

Taylor is 5′ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a blue coat and blue shoes.

Elyria police ask anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to please call Det. Mahony at 440-326-1211 or e-mail mmahony@cityofelyria.org.