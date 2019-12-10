Cleveland Heights home daycare targeted in shooting

Posted 12:22 pm, December 10, 2019, by

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police are searching for gunmen who shot a home daycare, injuring a woman at the home.

No children were hurt.

According to a police report, it happened Monday just before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Hartwood Rd.

There were three children at the daycare at the time. They are ages 1, 2 and 3.

Daycare workers took the children to the basement when shots were fired.

According to police reports and officers who were in the area, about a dozen shots were fired into the home.

One of the bullets hit a 19-year-old in the arm.

She was treated at the hospital.

Witnesses saw two suspects run from the home, but couldn’t see what they looked like because it was dark outside.

A police K-9 was able to get a track on the suspects.

Police believe after running from the scene, the two got into a car and drove away.

If you have any information that can help police, call (216)291-5010.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.532340 by -81.556933.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.