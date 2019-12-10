Christmas comes early: Police in Florida pay off 26 layaway accounts at Walmart

DADE CITY, Fla. (WJW) — Some people in Florida got an early Christmas gift.

Police in Dade City paid off the layaway accounts for 26 people at Walmart, totaling $4,300.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say the chief and his staff were able to give back to their citizens thanks to community partners who have “graciously donated funding.”

Chief James Walters called each of the customers to let them know the wonderful news.

“The surprise and joy from the recipients was wonderful to behold. Each call made a lasting memory, not only for the recipients, but the givers, as well,” police said.