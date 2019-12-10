Authorities need your help to catch home burglary suspects in several local communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- Police in several local communities have been responding to home burglaries and believe multiple groups are responsible for the break-ins.

“Over the past two months the Lake County Sheriff’s Office have taken a number of reports of residential home burglaries,” said Sheriff Frank Leonbruno. “The homes are either located within a cul-de-sac or are somewhat secluded sitting back off the roadway. The investigations are on-going. In fact, we are in communication with a number of law enforcement agencies across Northeast Ohio who are experiencing similar break-ins and we are sharing information and leads. “

The sheriff said many of the burglaries are taking place during the day when the homeowner is at work.

“From information we have developed we believe that these suspects may actually either pull their vehicle into the driveway of a home or park nearby and walk up the driveway and approach the front door and knock,” the sheriff said. “ If no one answers they walk around to the side garage door or rear slider door and make entry. “

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender says his officers have also been investigating several home burglaries.

“Like others reported in our region, most of our break-ins involved a subject gaining access to the residence by shattering a patio door using a rock,” the chief said. “ The subject then stole jewelry from the residence. The trend in the region is for these crimes to occur in the evening as it gets dark. Our patrol division and detective bureau are working hard to catch these burglars.”

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistant in catching the thieves.

“Please call us if you see a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through the neighborhood or parked in the street that you have never seen,” Fender said. “ If you hear glass breaking or an alarm, we might be able to catch these burglars in the act. We would rather respond to a call that turns out to be nothing than to a house that has been ransacked. Look out for your fellow neighbors and talk to them. Let them know when you will be gone. Make sure the exterior of your house is lit and buy cameras. Leave lights on in the inside of your home. Don't make your house a susceptible target.”

And Sheriff Leonbruno agrees.

“We are asking that if you see strange or out of place vehicles that are in your neighborhood, or in your neighbor’s driveway, please contact the sheriff’s office at once by calling either 911 or 440-350-2794,” the sheriff said.