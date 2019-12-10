Arctic chill blows in to Northeast Ohio; temps will drop into the 20s tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Colder air invades the area following a strong cold front blowing through the Buckeye State.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, with more clouds and cold on tap.

There is the chance of scattered lake effect snow showers mainly out east.  Nothing organized so little accumulation is anticipated.

Bundle up!  It’ll be very cold Tuesday night through Thursday night. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the teens can be expected.

Our next system arrives Friday night.  This one will be an all-rain event.

There’s still a chance of a white Christmas. We’re watching several systems for next week.

