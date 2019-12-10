× Akron man found guilty of killing man during robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was found guilty of killing a man during a 2018 robbery.

A Summit County jury convicted Christian Pittman, 24, of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence on Tuesday.

Pittman and his co-defendant, Cenqunn Woods, robbed a man at the Spring Hill Apartments on June 5, 2018. The two men were confronted by the victim’s roommate, 28-year-old Diamond Smith, who had just returned home.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Pittman shot Smith several times before running from the scene. Smith was found near the pool of the apartment complex and pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittman was arrested after he arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, Akron police said.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin will sentence Pittman on Jan. 16. Woods’ trial has not been scheduled.