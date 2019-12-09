Widespread rain moves in this morning, will last all day long

December 9, 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Widespread rain developing today as temperatures climb into the 50s.

Rain showers develop overnight, mainly after 3AM.  A rainy, windy, yet mild Monday.  Temperatures will reach the mid-50’s.  0.5-1.0″ of rain expected during this 24 hour period.  You’ll be grabbing for you umbrella frequently and you’ll have to hold onto it because the winds will be gusting up to 30 mph.

Cold air seeps into the Great Lakes Tuesday night through Thursday night. Highs in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens.  It will be a shock to your system!  Stay warm!

There are two chances for lake effect snow.  The first Tuesday afternoon with another round Wednesday evening.  As of right now, the snow bands will likely set up east in the primary snow-belt with a northwest to westerly flow.  Stay tuned for changes. But as of right now this looks like a minor snow event.

