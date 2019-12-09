Vigil honors employee killed in stabbing at Sandusky Golden Corral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)-- The doors were closed, but dozens of people hugged and huddled in the rain outside the Golden Corral restaurant in Sandusky Monday night.

Fellow employees, along with family and friends, gathered to remember the life of 32-year-old Cevin Stanley.

Stanley was stabbed to death while working at the restaurant Sunday night.

Two people were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the stabbing. Demetrius Hall, 28, is charged with murder and Tausha Patch, 33, is charged with complicity to murder.

Witnesses said a verbal fight between a customer and an employee over food eventually led to the stabbing.

“He was real respectful. He didn’t hurt anybody. He worked hard,” said David Rucker, friend.

Friends said Stanley was the father of three young children. He loved music and working as a cook at the restaurant.

“I mean, who is going to do something over food. It’s a buffet, its nothing but food. Don’t like it, get something else. Nothing senseless like that,” Rucker said.

The restaurant is closed temporarily while offering grief counseling and support for employees.

Continuing coverage of this story here