Victim rushed to Cleveland hospital after being shot in the chest

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of E. 59th St.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male had been shot in the chest.

The victim's identity was not released.

EMS performed CPR on the man before rushing him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

The Cleveland Division of Police Crime Scene Unit and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

