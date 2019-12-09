Touching photos & video: Little boy with autism totally transforms when meeting Disney princesses

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WJW) — Walt Disney World means a lot to many people.

But for a 6-year-old from North Carolina, it truly is a magical place.

Fox 5 reports that Jackson Coley was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. His mother, Amanda Coley, said when she brings him to Disney, he opens up, and his energy completely changes.

“We love watching him light up when he’s with characters,” she told Fox 5. “When he gets that time with the characters, that’s when he just really seems to come alive and open up.

Amanda recently shared photos and videos from a trip to the Magic Kingdom. In one video, he asks for kisses from Rapunzel and in another visits Tiana.

Jackson also dressed up as Dopey and was just smitten with Snow White.

“That was really special,” she told Fox 5. “That actually made me tear up when I was watching it because you just don’t see that with him. It’s not really common.”

She wrote on Facebook:

“I won’t even lie. Autism has beat us this trip. We have dealt with meltdown after meltdown, running, defiance, hitting, screaming and many dirty looks. He has not been overly happy, unfortunately. It has been hard to not just pack up and go home. These moments, though – they make it worth it. His love and joy when he is with the characters is the most pure, happy and loving thing imaginable. My heart is truly filled with so much love. ❤️”

See the awesome videos below for more:

