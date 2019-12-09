× Tickets for Frozen the musical at Playhouse Square go on sale in February

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Tony-nominated musical Frozen is coming to Cleveland next year.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 20 for the five-week run at the State Theatre at Playhouse Square. They are available at the ticket office on Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland, online at playhousesquare.org or at 216-241-6000.

Performances of the musical, based on the 2013 Disney movie of the same name, go from July 15 to Aug. 16.

Last year, Frozen was nominated for three Tony Awards, including best musical.