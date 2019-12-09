The Patriots were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs breaking their 21-game home winning streak

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (CNN) — The New England Patriots were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in a stunning ending to Sunday night football this week.

VICTORY IN FOXBOROUGH! 📝 – STORY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 9, 2019

The Chiefs went from potentially having to forfeit the game due to an equipment mix up to dueling it out with Tom Brady and the Patriots, beating the six-time champions in Foxborough 23 -16.

The loss broke the Patriots 21-game home winning streak, which was only matched by the Miami Dolphins 1971-74 and Green Bay Packers 1995-1998 streak, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

On to Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/vTdnZnwTvx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 9, 2019

Even though the loss was historic, the score was overshadowed by two missed calls that hurt the Patriots. In the third quarter, as the Patriots trailed behind at 23-12, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Patriots Stephon Gilmore. Kelce was ruled down on contact on the play but it could have resulted in a crucial turnover and possible score for the home team.

The second call came on the next drive, when Brady connected with rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who dove in for a touchdown. Harry was incorrectly ruled out of bounds on the play and the Patriots had to settle for a field goal. By that time, the Patriots were out of challenges and couldn’t get the play reviewed.

Despite the missed calls, the Patriots still had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but Brady’s final pass attempt to Julian Edelman was batted down in the endzone.

With this win, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West championship and move on to play the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

AFC West Champions… AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/Zq8DYiyp6g — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 9, 2019