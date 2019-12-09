× Sheriff’s office looking for suspects who went into Akron banquet center, drank alcohol without permission

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects wanted for a theft at an Akron banquet hall.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, on Saturday, November 30 at 1:47 a.m., two men in their early 20s arrived at Pick’s banquet hall on Portage Lakes Drive. They were driving a late-model silver vehicle with a sunroof.

The men went into the closed banquet area through an unlocked door.

Then, the sheriff’s office said, without permission, the men went upstairs and were joined by another male; all three of them began drinking beer and alcohol.

At one point, a woman, also believed to be in her 20s, joined the the men in the banquet area.

The sheriff’s office posted videos and pictures of the incident on its Facebook page.

They are asking anyone with information on the identity of any of the suspects to please call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

*More videos, here**