AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The electricity will stay on at Chapel Hill Mall in Akron.

A FirstEnergy spokesman said it received payment and the discontinued service notice was canceled.

Last week, tenants at the mall received shutoff notices, warning they had five days to pay.

JCPenney is the only remaining anchor store at Chapel Hill Mall, which has a number of other empty storefronts.

