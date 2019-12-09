× Ohio State’s Chase Young, Justin Fields named Heisman finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The accolades keep coming for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields are finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. They join LSU quarterback and Ohio native Joe Burrow, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Young, despite a two-game suspension for an NCAA violation, recorded six forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks, breaking OSU’s single-season record. A defensive player has not won the Heisman since cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997.

Fields ranks third among quarterbacks for touchdowns at 40, but he’s thrown just one interception.

Ohio State is tied with Oklahoma and Notre Dame at seven for most Heisman winners. Past Buckeyes to hoist the trophy include two-time winner Archie Griffin, Eddie George and Troy Smith.

The finalists were announced Monday night on ESPN.

