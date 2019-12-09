× Man indicted in death of 15-year-old who drowned in Tinker’s Creek in 2017

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW)– A man was indicted in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Tinker’s Creek more than two years ago.

Jalen Wise, of Garfield Heights, was with friends in a remote area near Willis Park on July 1, 2017 when he went missing in the water. Emergency workers searched for two days before two people on horseback found his body near Egbert Road in the Cleveland Metroparks Bedford Reservation.

At the time of his death, the teen’s family questioned what he was doing in the creek since Jalen did not know how to swim.

Daniel Baldwin, 43, is charged on one count of involuntary manslaughter and six counts of endangering children. The misdemeanor charges relate to the five other children who were with Baldwin in the creek.

His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Jalen was the youngest of four children. He was looking forward to joining the wrestling team, his family said.

