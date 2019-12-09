Man accused of hitting jogger with car then robbing her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A Cleveland man faced a judge after being arrested for using his SUV to run down a woman jogging in the Flats.

Marvin Fisher, 28, was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

The 41-year-old victim was jogging on a stretch of Franklin Avenue near the Columbus Road Bridge on the west side of the Flats just after 6 a.m. Friday. Police said that's when Fisher drove across the centerline to hit the victim and knock her to the ground, as part of an attempted robbery.

"As she was bleeding, she tried to get her phone and call 911. A male that she didn't recognize, the defendant, approached her, she gave the phone to this male to call 911. Instead he threw the phone in the bushes and demanded money," assistant prosecutor Jose Torres said in court Monday morning.

Police were able to identify Fisher thanks to video from surveillance cameras outside Hoople's Bar on Columbus Road, just down the hill from where the victim was struck.

The surveillance video revealed Fisher drove past the bar on Franklin, turned around on Columbus and drove back toward the scene of the crime. Police noted the damage on the driver's side back door, where the victim was struck.

Authorities were able to broadcast a bulletin about the SUV and it led them to Fisher. Thanks to the big assist from Hoople's, Fisher was arrested.

"They said she was robbed by the people too, that's where I was really amazed of how cruel someone could be,” said Norm Plonski, Hoople's owner. "Anytime you do the right thing, it's good, you know. You just don't want to see stuff like that happen in your area, you want to protect your neighborhood."

Police said Fisher was released from prison earlier this year after serving 10 years for aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Investigators said in 2009, he carjacked a woman in Kamm's Corners by hiding in the back seat of her car and then threatening her with a screwdriver.

The owner of Hoople's says the story of happened to the jogger in the Flats early Friday morning is a cautionary tale.

“I understand wanting to get the exercise and stuff, but take precautions. There's bad people out there, obviously, and it would be better if you could jog with someone,” Plonski said. "Not that it's her fault, but you've got to do everything to protect yourself that you can."