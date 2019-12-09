I-Team: Two guns discovered at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

WATCH LIVE: Public hearing for Trump Impeachment Inquiry continues

CLEVELAND ( WJW)- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has confirmed security agents found handguns at two checkpoints in separate incidents today at Hopkins Airport in Cleveland.

The Transportation Security Administration says one weapon was discovered after 9 a.m. Monday and the other after 12 p.m.

That brings the total number of weapons found this year at Hopkins to 21.

We have reached out to Cleveland police to find out more about the guns and any arrests.

The I-TEAM has revealed the policy at Hopkins Airport calls for police to seize guns found. But police generally do not arrest travelers caught with a gun if they have a concealed weapons permit.
They do, however, generally arrest people caught with a gun when they do not have a concealed weapons permit.

